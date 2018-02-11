THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once upon a time it was the pride of Travancore. The man-made Parvathy-Puthanar canal, created in the 18th and 19th centuries as a water route linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam and beyond, is set to get a fresh lease of life.

The state government has, in principle, approved a proposal of the Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures Ltd (KWIL), an SPV formed by the state government and the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) for developing inland waterways, to develop this canal at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The 2018-19 state budget has earmarked Rs 8 crore for making the 74-km Kovalam-Kollam stretch, of which the Parvathy-Puthanar forms the major part, navigable.

The KWIL proposal outlines a comprehensive development programme for the canal which had fallen into disuse in recent decades. This includes land acquisition (Rs 20 crore), cleaning of the canal (Rs 2 crore), dredging and desiltation (Rs 5 crore), reconstruction of four bridges and construction of a new one (Rs 55 crore), bank protection at vulnerable points (Rs 5 crore), erecting navigational aids (Rs 3 crore), provision of sewage lines (Rs 50 crore) and construction jetties and canal-side amenities (Rs 10 crore).

Now, the government has asked KWIL to undertake a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report on the various components listed in its proposal. Although the Kovalam-Kollam stretch is 74 km long, only 31 km is considered navigable by the government. The demarcation of canal boundaries, started some time back, has been completed, and work is progressing in eight reaches, government officials said.

Ultimately, the Kovalam-Kollam stretch would form part of the larger National Waterway dream that envisages a water route linking Kovalam in the south with Neeleswaram, Kasargode, in the north. The Parvathy Puthanar was developed during the Travancore days with the intention of linking the capital to Kollam via Kadinamkulam lake, Vamanapuram river, Ashtamudi lake and further north to Kochi.

With the introduction of the rail network and better roads, the canal fell into disuse, and today has deteriorated into one of the most polluted water bodies in the state. Encroachments on many of its stretches have further narrowed it down. In fact, clearing the encroachments is one of the big challenges in reviving the canal. Through its rejuvenation, the government also proposes to link various tourist spots in the district like Kovalam and Akkulam, forming a tourism circuit.As part of the canal project, there is also a plan to augment the two narrow tunnels at Varkala for accommodating larger vessels in the future.

