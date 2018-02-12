THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Civil Police Officer(CPO) attached to the Neyyattinkara police station was assaulted by three unidentified men at a Church feast here on Saturday night. Ratheesh, who was attacked by the gang, suffered major fractures on both the arms and the back and he has been admitted to a private hospital.

Police said the incident took place around 10.50 pm on Saturday at Thannimoodu when the feast at Kamukinkode was under way. Ratheesh stationed there on duty accosted the motorcycle-borne trio who carried weapons. When he asked them to get into the waiting police jeep, the trio refused to do so and instead attacked Ratheesh.

The other police personnel and people did not rush to Ratheesh’s help immediately as the attackers brandished weapons. He was shifted to hospital only after the gang fled the area. Officers said a case was registered and the statement of Ratheesh will be recorded. According to them, the involvement of anti-socials is suspected in the incident and the culprits will be nabbed soon.