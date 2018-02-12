THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A biodiversity haven is how one can describe the region where land has been identified for the controversial bio-medical waste plant of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). A preliminary study conducted by the bird and nature lovers’ forum Warblers and Waders has revealed the region is home to a wealth of avian species, dragonflies and butterflies. The study led by bird and butterfly expert C Susanth and dragonfly expert Balachandran recorded a total of 174 species, including 79 bird species, 66 butterfly species and 22 dragonfly/damselfly species. The bird, butterfly and dragon/damselfly study was conducted at Oduchuttapaduka Myristica swamps inside the proposed site of the IMA plant on Saturday. Although the study only covered a two-acre swathe inside the proposed site, the rich biodiversity wealth has left the experts astounded.

“The huge proportion of birds in the relatively small area where the study was conducted is highly remarkable. Normally, the number of butterfly species are seen to hover around 50 and whilst the bird count will be higher. But here even the butterfly count is high. Moreover, we could spot a significant number of dragonfly species, especially during offseason. All this is highly encouraging and signifies the biodiversity wealth of the region,” said Susanth who is also the founder of Warblers and Waders.

Impressive avian wealth

The sighting of blue-bearded bee-eater, a rather uncommon forest bird was considered significant by the group. The birds endemic to Western Ghats such as Malabar grey hornbill, Malabar parakeet, Malabar barbet, small sunbird, Nilgiri flowerpecker and white-bellied blue flycatcher were recorded. A host of migratory birds such as the large billed leaf warbler, greenish leaf warbler, western crowned leaf warbler, paradise flycatcher, brownbreasted flycatcher, brown flycatcher and rusty tailed flycatcher were also spotted. The team also spotted the one of the smallest woodpeckers in Kerala, the pigmy woodpecker.

A haven for butterflies

Spotted in large numbers was Malabar rose, a threatened endemic butterfly to the Western Ghats. The team also spotted the presence of the egg, larva and pupa stages of this butterfly in the myristica swamp. “Thotea siliquosa, the food plant of this endemic butterfly is flourishing in the undergrowth of the myristica swamps. The presence of this plant is the reason for the abundance of this butterfly in the patch,” said C.Susanth. The largest butterfly of India, Southern birdwing was also recorded. Malabar flash, a rare and endemic butterfly to Western Ghats was also observed.

Damselfly or drangonfly wealth

The team could also spot a damselfly endemic to the Oduchutta Paduka myristica swamp, the

Travancore bamboo tail which signified the importance of protecting the land. A rare, endemic and threatened damselfly, myristica bamboo tail which occurs in the myristica swamps of southern Western Ghats, also piqued the interest of the study group. Another uncommon dragonfly spotted included lesser bluewing.

“The move to set up the plant will spell doom for the rich wildlife here. The smoke from the incinerator would sound the death knell for the butterflies, not to mention the damage to the avian life and dragonflies,” said M Kamarudeen scientist and reader in Botany at University of Kerala. “A significant population of birds, dragonflies endemic to Western Ghats could be spotted which reiterates the need to protect the land,” he added.

The team intends to conduct repeated studies and the final report will be submitted to Forest Department and the Environment Impact Assessment Committee. “This is just a preliminary study and the presence of such significant number of species reiterates repeated studies can provide more results. The final study report will be submitted to concerned department,” said Susanth. Sali Palode, environmentalist and wildlife photographer, members of Warblers and Waders K Harikumar, Akhil M S, Vinodkumar, Kiran, Afsel and Sooraj were part of the team.

The proposed plant

The IMA plans to set up its bio-waste management plant in three of the nine-acre land it owns near the forest. The proposed 25-tonne plant is intended to manage the bio-medical waste from the hospitals of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta.

Stiff opposition

Earlier, the Forest Department had sent a letter opposing the move citing the ecological wealth of the region, the proximity to tribal settlement and the plant being a threat to the biodiversity, the wildlife, and water bodies.

The district panchayat and the Peringamala grama panchayat too passed a resolution against the plant.

The site which is hemmed in by Eroor reserve forest on three fronts falls in the Peringamala grama panchayat which has been designated as ecologically sensitive by the Kasthurirangan Committee report. The Thannimoodu tribal settlement lies just 300 m away from the site.