THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thycaud LP School was bathed in a poetic afterglow on Sunday evening as noted poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar delighted school children with poems and anecdotes.

The Sunday session organised by Malayalam Pallikkoodam saw students interacting with Sreekumar and reciting poems by noted Malayalam poets. Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair introduced the poet to the students.

Sreekumar started off by reacquainting the students with the letter ‘zha’ in Malayalam which, he said, was unique to the language. He recited the poems of Kunjunni Maash and the children recited along with him. Each poem was followed by a rendering of poems that Kunjunni Maash had collected from children. The rendering of O N V Kurup’s poems ‘Kunjedathi’, ‘Muthachan’ and ‘Uppu’ by the students livened up the session.

Following the poetic session, the children shot off questions at the poet. Kureepuzha recounted how he got into penning poetry whilst studying in sixth standard after listening to a koel sing. His first poem was titled ‘Kuyil’, he told the students. He also remarked how he still loses himself in the soulful music of a koel.

“I would sing along with the koel even now,” he chuckled. He lauded the effort taken by Malayalam Pallikkoodam to promote Malayalam. The session wound up with the poet reciting his poem ‘Jessy’.