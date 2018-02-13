THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Productivity Council (KSPC) on Monday observed Productivity Day as part of the national level programme to improve productivity in organisations. The theme of this year’s Productivity Day is ‘Industry 4.0, Leapfrog Opportunity for India’.

“Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution, as it is called, is emerging globally as a powerful force and is being touted as the next industrial revolution. We are telling organisations to adopt these technologies to improve productivity,” said KSPC director G Sivakumar. He said smart factories were the result of converging conventional and modern technologies in manufacturing.

KSPC is planning a series of awareness campaigns on the opportunities presented by emerging technologies by holding discussions, seminars and competitions for elocution, essay and slogan writing and cartoon and poster making. The competitions began on Monday and will be held till February 18, being observed as the Productivity Week.

A series of awareness campaigns into the world of emerging technologies such as data volumes, computational power, Internet of Things, business analytics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, elemental design, simulation, advanced robotics, additive manufacturing, sensor based technologies and cyber-physical systems have been planned.

Public sector units and private companies which follow KSPC’s directions took productivity pledge and wore badges on Monday. KSPC is an autonomous tripartite organization with representation from the state government, industrial management and employees unions.