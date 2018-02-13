THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How did life evolve on planet earth? How did human beings evolve? Was Charles Darwin right? Vidyanand Nanjudiah, faculty member, Centre for Human Genetics, Bengaluru, will deliver two lectures in the city on Wednesday on the theme ‘Evolution.’

The event is being organised by the Breakthrough Science Society as part of the nationwide Darwin Week observance from February 12 to 18. Nanjudiah, who is a former professor, Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will speak at a seminar themed ‘From one to many: the evolution of multicellular organisms’ at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, PMG, at 9.30 am.

The talk will deal with multicellular development in organisms belonging to three different supergroups: Dictyostelid or cellular slime molds, Choanoflagellates, Filastareans and Icthyosporeans; and Volvocine green algae. At 5.30 pm at the same venue, he will give a public lecture on ‘The evolution of living matter.’ Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace gave one answer to the question of evolution - natural selection.

“Without denying the importance of natural selection, there are other possible reasons behind evolution. They include well-known physical and chemical principles and, at the level of DNA and proteins, chance factors. Whatever be the factors responsible for evolutionary change, no one denies that they fall within the scope of conventional natural science. From this point of view, living forms are one more form of matter,” the Breakthrough Science Society said in a statement. The seminar and lecture will strive to answer these questions.