THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) state committee has expressed reservations over recent statements made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan favouring China while criticising India. In a resolution adopted at the meeting, BVK observed that China, with its imperialistic dreams, was providing arms and ammunition to Pakistan which has been waging an undeclared war against India.

The resolution said the CPM stance encouraging China was a threat to national security.

“The CPM stand was supportive of China’s military move against India at Doklam. The CPM leaders’ latest comment that India was colluding with the United States to attack China should be seen against this backdrop,” the resolution said.

It further pointed out the CPM had taken a stance supportive of China during the 1962 Indo-China war. Even now, they haven’t ended their anti-national approach.

Even those who have assumed power after taking oath in the name of the Constitution are acting against the spirit of national interest, it said. Protesting the CPM stance, the BVK called upon the CPM to withdraw from their anti-national stand.

In another resolution, BVK called for keeping vigil against the so called ‘liberal Hindutva mask’. “The view Hinduism is not a religion but the nation’s cultural identity has received massive acceptance among the people. But a section of intolerant writers and politicians are trying to depict Hinduism as a religion and as anti-minority. BVK condemns the heinous act by such people who have been masquerading as liberal Hindus to create confusion among society,” the resolution said.

It said these forces are trying to divide society in the name of caste and religion while nationalist movements are engaged in taking society forward according to the need of the hour. But such forces which want to create divide is treating the people as a vote bank. The BVK resolution wanted the people to keep vigil against such ulterior attempts.

BVK president M Mohandas presided over the meeting while joint director R Sanjayan, general secretary K C Sudheer Babu, K N Madhusoodhanan Pillai, K Sivaprasad, K C Ajayakumar and V Mahesh attended.