THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Award-winning film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and the Kerala State Film Development Corporation are at loggerheads with the state-run corporation for refusing to provide subsidy for his latest film Unmadiyude Maranam (Death of Insane).

In a detailed Facebook post, Sanal lashed out at the KSFDC for breaching the agreement with him at the last minute. Though a subsidy was offered initially, the KSFDC went back on the agreement while the post production work was going on. Moreover, it has also asked him to to pay back the money spent so far. According to Sanal, the KSFDC managing director informed him through a letter that subsidy will be given only if the film is shot with a camera with one-inch wide sensor.

Though he met KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran and tried to convince him, nothing happened. Later he approached Culture Minister A K Balan. However the minister was not ready to meet him, Sanal said.

“It is evident the move against me is due to political reasons. They are taking vengeance. Criticising the Chalachitra Academy, the minister and the corporation could be the reasons for this move. Don’t be under the impression this will put an end to my films,” he said. Sanal also criticised cultural activists and film workers for keeping silent on the issue. When contacted, Lenin refused to comment.