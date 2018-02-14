THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has restructured its ‘Hi-school Kuttikkuttam’ programme and named it ‘Little KITEs’ by adding more activities such as development of mobile apps, programming, robotics, e-commerce, e-governance, video documentation and web TV.

By networking over one lakh students in 2,500 schools, Little KITEs has become the largest Internet and Communication and Technology (ICT) network of students in the country.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched the club on January 22 with five sectors such as animation, hardware, electronics, Malayalam computing and cyber safety. KITE has invited online applications for the schools to register in the unique initiative.

Two teachers with interest and commitment, will be chosen as heads of ‘Little KITEs IT clubs in their schools after undergoing special training from KITE.

Class eight students can apply for membership in Little KITEs. They would be chosen through an aptitude test, which would be conducted by KITE in March. As many as 20-40 students from each school can be part of Little KITEs. The student members would be given special training for at least four hours a month, without affecting the school activities and by making use of holidays.

The performance of the student members would be evaluated at the year end and they would be awarded certificates with grades of A, B or C. KITE would provide financial assistance to schools towards the activities of the IT Clubs. Those Clubs which fail to perform well, would be de-recognised. Students who are not part of any other clubs but shows interest in IT would be given preference to be members of Little KITEs.

“We will be including professionals, technologists and enterprises to fuel Little KITEs. The Chief Minister has already requested companies and individuals to assist in this programme and we will set-up mechanisms to pool CSR funds for this,” stated Anwar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director of KITE.

The schools can register for the Little KITEs Clubs via www.kite.kerala.gov.in till February 24. All relevant documents such as the government order, circular, action plan and application form have been made available in the website.