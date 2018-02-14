THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Creating awareness among children is essential for the futuristic implementation of programmes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the 10th children’s biodiversity congress organised by the State Biodiversity Board here on Tuesday.

“Programmes focusing on children will help in creating awareness on biodiversity protection among the next generation. The government is developing biodiversity parks and gardens in all public schools in the state,” he said.

Law Minister A K Balan presided over the function. “Every species needs an cosystem for its existence. But today most of them are fighting for their existence in their ecosystem,” he said. “India is home to vast biodiversity. Of the world’s 34 biodiversity hotspots, three are in India.

According to the 2017 Forest report of the Union Government, five states including Kerala recorded an increase in forest area between 2015 and 2017,” he said.