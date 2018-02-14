THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala will throw open all its departments and laboratories on Thursday and Friday to the public as part of its ‘Shastrayaan’ programme.

The programme provides an opportunity to the public to understand the socially-relevant academic and research contributions of the university. It will also serve as a platform for students to learn about the career prospects in various academic disciplines.

‘Shastrayaan’ aims at providing opportunities for students and the general public to interact with researchers and academicians in the university to exchange ideas and develop mutual respect essential for inclusive education.

The entry is free for ‘Shastrayaan’ Open House and Science Fest, to be held on Kariavattom campus. Batch registration facility has also been arranged free-of-cost for schools and colleges. For details, contact: 9496814551, 9388152885.