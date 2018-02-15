THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Underground festivals like Burning Man in the US or Freqs of Nature in Germany, are very fastidious about the artistes performing at their venues. However, Ash Roy is a name that repeatedly pops up in the lineup of many such events in Spain, Canada, Sweden, Singapore, Denmark, etc. That’s because this Kolkata-based music producer—who currently spends half the year working out of Berlin—has conquered dancefloors around the world with his signature blend of minimal and techno records. Now, fresh from his wicked set at Pune’s Supersonic Festival, the award-winning DJ returns to perform in the city after seven years!

Initial impetus

“There’s a lot of buzz around Kochi’s music scene nowadays. Sure, there used to be a lull period but I hear that things are picking up again. Many more entertainers from across the musical spectrum are getting booked to perform here. Over time, they will probably introduce contemporary sounds, to the next generation. Eventually, this city will once again become a must-stop spot on every major

musician’s tour schedule,” shares Ash, who co-owns SoupHerb Records—a five-year-old label that releases forward-thinking/experimental tunes.

Besides being an integral part of the legendary albeit now-defunct live electronica act Jalebee Cartel, Ash also showcases his hybrid set (think live percussions) when performing alongside artiste Ashvin Mani Sharma as Bit Of Both. “Other than a new release in March and a back-to-back set alongside DJ Tuhin Mehta at Amsterdam’s Awakenings festival, I have gigs lined up in Kuala Lumpur, Munich and Las Hurdes, in the next couple of months,” states the classically-trained tabla artiste, who recommends that current listeners looking for a pre-party taster check out his productions on EP’s like Hiss & Miss.

New era

In the past, Kochi’s dance floors have been known to cater to an audience that devours ‘groovy/pumping’ house music. “Not that there’s anything wrong with it. However, with time, things need to evolve and progress. Empowered via the internet, present-day clubbers are exploring other underground genres. Keeping up with the trend, venues are opening their doors to new promoters, who push sounds including bass music and progressive trance,” explains Ash, who has witnessed these cyclical changes throughout his 20-year-long career. Taking this to heart, two resident DJs who are opening for this internationally renowned artiste, are changing their musical directions too. Ram Nair presents his Modul8 moniker to showcase his love for techno tunes. Kochiites will also be introduced to BIAR (Boy In A Room), who will be debuting three original compositions during his deep/melodic techno set.

At Casino Hotel on February 17.

From 7.30 PM onwards.