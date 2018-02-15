THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Jain ruins of Chitharal in neighbouring Kanyakumari district are now the subject of a new documentary which will be released at the Press Club hall on Friday. Directed by writer and journalist Sreedevi Varma, the documentary is titled ‘Chitharal - Jainasamskrithiyude Thirusheshippukal’ (Chitharal - the vestiges of Jain culture).

The documentary comes in both English and Malayalam versions. It has been made with the assistance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Chitharal is a small village near Marthandam famed for its ruins of old Jain temples which are now protected monuments managed by the ASI. The village is approximately 50 km from Thiruvananthapuram city. Sreedevi Varma has directed and written the script for the documentary. Poet and documentary film maker Hari Charutha has contributed to the making of this work. The documentary is presented by Sooryakanthi Vision, camera by Sandeep Chandran and editing by Satheesh Sagara. Benson Balaramapuram has composed the music. The function is scheduled to be held at 10 am.