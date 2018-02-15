THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going by the current happenings within the global fashion scenario, it is safe to say that the biggest trend right now is inclusivity. While bigger names foray into overlooked segments through unique offerings such as hijabs and lungi-inspired skirts, this UK-based apparel brand is focussing on sustainable sartorial choices with All Things Natural, a luxe SS18 collection crafted with natural fabrics.

“We’ve been working hard to introduce more high quality natural and tactile fabrics that have a luxurious touch. Our customers have been telling us that they love natural fibres and that they want more of them. So, we’ve included plenty of options in cotton, silk, and linen across separates and dresses,” informs Mark and Spencer’s global style director, Belinda Earl, who launched the collection in India recently.

Print perfect

Offering three distinct lines within the womenswear segment, the brand’s Summer line includes Explorer, Horizon, and Global themes, in order to keep up with requirements ranging from neutral to statement looks. Apart from warm khaki pieces, expect blown-out checks, gingham and stripes within this line, presenting pieces such as pinstriped shirts and flowy dresses. “For Spring Summer 18, the natural trend will be seen across design, print, and fabrications. The botanical print will be a key trend for the season, as it offers a sense of calm,” explains Belinda, elaborating that the menswear under All Things Natural will feature mix-and-match pieces in brighter colours, showcasing block prints.

Mind the palette

Drawing from her three-decade-long experience in the industry, this style expert believes that 2018 is going to be the year of colours and prints. Though pantone has been announced as the colour of the year, her recommendations for fashionistas include pastels and primary shades. As for what to expect from Mark and Spencer this year in India, segments like lingerie will figure prominently within their product range we’re told. “We’re also very clear on focusing to make ourselves accessible to many more customers across the country through a strong online and offline presence,” Belinda concludes.

All Things Natural starts from Rs 1,299