THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, chief of the IAF, on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit for attending the Annual Commanders’ Conference at the Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters at Akkulam.

Dhanoa, accompanied by his wife Kamalpreet Dhanoa, who is president of the Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association (AFWWA), was received by Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC and wife Asha Bhadauria, AFWWA (regional) president and other senior officers. The Air Chief was presented a Guard of Honour by a contingent of air warriors. He was introduced to the key officers of the Command.

The SAC Annual Commanders’ Conference attended by the Station Commanders of all the Air Force units under its jurisdiction discusses issues of imminent interest to the Command, reviews operational preparedness and future challenges. The Air Chief will address the Commanders during the conference and will also interact with defence personnel and civilians posted at the SAC HQ.

Kamalpreet Dhanoa will review AFWWA activities and various welfare schemes available at the SAC HQ for the benefit of spouses and families of Air warriors.