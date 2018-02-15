THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Parvathy took much flak on social media for calling out the misogyny showcased in Malayalam cinema. In most of the online debates, one could see that the general public could not grasp the element of glorification which makes all the difference. The incident also raised the question of freedom of artists to question the contemporary visual media.But, Thiruvananthapuram-based Sangachetana theatre believes in the social functions of art and engages in constructive criticism of the local performance theatre and cinema in their most recent play titled Mazhanilavu.

“There’s a trend that developed in recent times to glorify crime and negative characters in the name of producing great output since movies like Oozham and Drishyam. This play aims to highlight the social and psychological aftermath that such creations can have on the audience,” informs playwright Jayakumar Pallimon, who’s also a Malayalam lecturer at NSS College, Nilamel.

Within the family

The play—the 30th production from the popular theatre collective Sangachetana known for breeding film stars like John Honai-fame actor Rizabawa—revolves around the newly-constituted marriage of a depressed youngster called Jayanthi. New to serviceman Raghuraman’s household, Jayanthi doesn’t exhibit the usual vigour and enthusiasm of a bride. After she attempts a failed suicide, the play delves into the deeper and sustained psychological impact that ideas within movies can carry.“Even though life is a potent mixture of positive and negative aspects, every discerning creator should decide not to showcase wicked incidents in a favourable light,” concludes the playwright, whose theatrical has won multiple accolades across the state.

At Changampuzha Park on February 21. From 6.30 pm.