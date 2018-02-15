THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will inaugurate the National Banana Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on February 17.

The five-day event will be held at the Vellayani Devi Temple grounds at Kalliyoor. The main attraction of the festival - a 200-stall exhibition - will have on display nearly a 100 varieties of banana cultivated in Kerala and other Indian states and value-added products made from the popular fruit.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the exhibition. Suresh Gopi MP will preside over the inaugural function.

The festival is organised by Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action in collaboration with a host of agencies including the Kalliyoor grama panchayat, Mitra Niketan Krishi Vigyan Kendra, ICAR-National Centre for Banana, UNESCO, and Central and state government institutions involved in banana research.

A national seminar will be held from February 17 to 19. The seminar will be inaugurated by A Anil Kumar, dean, Kerala Agricultural University. Ram Boojh, national programme officer, Ecological Sciences, UNESCO, will be the guest of honour.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh will inaugurate a cultural meeting on February 18.

Daljit Singh Chib, Minister of State and vice chairman, Jammu and Kashmir State Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, is the chief guest.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapalli will inaugurate a farmers’ meet on February 22.

Curtains will fall on the festival on February 23. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will be chief guest at the function.