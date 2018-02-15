THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Curtains will come down on Palode Mela, touted to be South Kerala’s biggest fair agricultural fair, on Friday evening. The 55th edition of the rural fair attracted lakhs of visitors.

Over 150 exhibition-cum-sales stalls, cultural programmes, sports competitions, recreation of a rural market, seminars and medical camps were held as part of the ten-day event.

Started as a cattle fair in 1963, the mela has now evolved as an event showcasing the latest trends in agriculture and animal husbandry. Mela chairman M Shiraz Khan said the event attracted about 50,000 visitors everyday.

“The mela is undoubtedly the biggest of its kind in South Kerala. The focus of the mela is farming and animal husbandry. But some value additions like seminars, cultural and entertainment programmes helped us to increase the number of visitors,” Shiraz Khan said.

A highlight of this year’s event was the first High Range Farmers Congress in which native farmers presented their experiences and success models. Over 200 farmers from Nandiyode, Peringammala, Vithura, Pangode and Kallara grama panchayats, education and research institutions in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors attended the event.

This year, attractions in the agriculture pavilion included the stalls put up by the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) and a native farmer Myalmoodu Prabhakar.The CTCRI stall sold its high yield varieties of tapioca, greater yam, colocasia and Chinese potato. Ethnic tubers sold at Prabhakar’s were high yield varieties of colocasia, elephant yam, greater yam, turmeric and Chinese potato.

The cattle market had different cattle varieties including Kizhakkan Maadu (cattle reared in the eastern part of the district), Pandi Maadu (cattle from Tamil Nadu), Kudi Maadu (cattle grown in Kerala homes) and Telangana Pothukal (buffalos from Telangana).

Cultural programmes

A theatre festival and staging of folk art forms were the highlights of the cultural programmes. Ten theyyams were staged in the Perunkaliyattam organised under the auspices of Bharat Bahavan and the State Youth Welfare Board.

Contests in ethnic cuisine, native techniques like olamedayal (plaiting of coconut leaves), sports like push-up and sit-up had good participation. Padma Shri winner Lakshimkutty Amma was honoured at a cultural meeting. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran inaugurated the meeting.

The 9D cinematic experience offered at the mela maidan attracted huge crowd. Push-up and sit-up contests, Kabadi tournament.A book festival with the participation of major publishing houses was organised by the Chintha Publications.

Medical Camps

District Homoeo Hospital, District Ayurveda Hospital and various private hospitals conducted medical camps

Valedictory

Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan will inaugurate the valedictory of the event. District panchayat V K Madhu will preside over the function

Seminars

The seminar on ‘Kudumbashree and self-employment opportunities’ was inaugurated by district panchayat vice-president Shailaja Begum. A seminar on short films was inaugurated by director Manoj Paloden. State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome inaugurated a debate on youth development. The environment meet organised as part for the event was inaugurated by Dr Faizi, consultant scientist with the UN