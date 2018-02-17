THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree will partner with local bodies, Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and Clean Kerala Company in waste management efforts. As many as 22,119 Kudumbashree workers will be deployed as Green Task Force members in 689 local bodies across the state. They will be part of 638 Green Task Force groups in gram panchayats and 81 in urban local bodies.

The workers will collect non-biodegradable waste from houses and institutions for recycling along with the local bodies concerned. Based on the quantity of waste generated, the Green Task Force members will collect plastic waste from houses and apartments either on a weekly or monthly basis.

They have been entrusted with the task of operating plastic shredding units set up by local bodies with the assistance of Clean Kerala Company. Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission will impart technical training to the Kudumbashree workers about the operation of the shredding units.The plastic products collected by Green Task Force members will be taken to shredding units for recycling. Each Kudumbashree member will visit up to 300 houses to collect non-biodegradable waste against a user fee.

The recycled plastic material will be provided to the local bodies for road laying work by the Clean Kerala Company. The other activities of the Green Task Force members include the manufacture of environment-friendly products and management of waste treatment facilities.They have also been entrusted with the task of organic farming, leasing out environment-friendly products and the manufacture of compost.