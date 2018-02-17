THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation has taken steps to address the ‘bird problem’ around Trivandrum airport. It removed 145 loads of waste dumped at Parvathy Puthanar under Ponnara bridge in Muttathara, on Friday.

The spot has become the favourite haunt for litter bugs who dump meat and poultry waste in large gunny bags. The presence of waste has attracted scavenger birds like crow and black kites, affecting the movement of flights operating from the airport.

“The waste removal has partly addressed the bird problem. We have asked airport authorities to keep steel nets to prevent people from throwing waste,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

According to him, the night squad deployed by the Corporation was effective in checking people from dumping waste. The waste removed was dumped over the years and the Corporation spent C2 lakh for its removal. Operations of commercial and Air Force flights were affected due presence on birds scavenging on waste dumped in different locations around the airport.