THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts by the Central and state governments have succeeded in adding 21,200 hectares to the total banana cultivable area in Kerala since 2013-14, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the five-day National Banana Festival 2018 at the Vellayani Temple Ground in Kalliyoor grama panchayat, he said as per 2013-14 figures, banana was being cultivated in 1,18,697 hectares, and the addition of 21,200 hectares augurs well for the banana sector.

The 32 special agricultural zones declared by the state government will increase the productivity of different crops native to those regions, which in turn will prove to be a major boost to the agri sector, he said, adding that Thrissur district has been declared as a special agricultural zone for banana. “The Centre has been providing financial assistance of about Rs 50 crore per year for the past four years under the MIHD scheme and Rs 200 crore per year under the RKVY scheme for the promotion of various horticulture crops in the state,” he said.

Though banana and plantain breeding has its inherent complex issues, the latest biotechnology tools and approaches have been helpful in achieving projected results, he said. With a production target of 60 million tonnes for 2020, constraints such as increasing input costs related to fertilisers, irrigation and management of pests are being addressed to maximise production.India is the largest producer of banana in the world with 29.7 million tonnes from an area of 0.88 million hectares with a productivity of 37 million tonnes per hectare.

Although India accounts for only 15.5 per cent in area, its contribution to the global production is 25.58 per cent. It is predicted that with ever-increasing demand, 60 million tonnes will be needed to meet domestic demand in 2050.The festival got off to a colourful start at a function presided over by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi inaugurated the exhibition organised as part of the event.

The festival is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) and the Kalliyoor grama panchayat. MLA O Rajagopal, district panchayat president V K Madhu and local body office-bearers attended. CISSA general secretary C Suresh Kumar welcomed the gathering.