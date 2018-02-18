THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dhanalakshmi Bank Officers Organisation has announced support for the management’s recovery drive to reduce non-performing assets (NPA). A statement by the DBOO said its central leadership will spearhead a special recovery drive in all regions under the bank.

“The management has acknowledged the practical experience of senior members of DBOO and in turn the association has taken the challenge to make substantial recoveries before the end of the current fiscal,” Manoj S, general secretary of the organisation, said in a statement.

“It is also worth noting the bank has pledged its continuance of bipartism by furnishing unconditional mandate to the IBA for the 11th bipartite settlement between the IBA and bank unions,” he added.