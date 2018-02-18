Devotees arranging the flags which were hoisted marking the beginning of Uroos Festival at Beemapally Dargah Sharif in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famous Uroos festival at Beemapally Dargah Shareef began here on Saturday. The 10-day festival kicked off with a procession and hoisting of the customary flag at Beemapally, located 12 km from the city. In the morning, special prayers were led by the imam of Beemapally Abdul Khadar Anvari.

A procession was taken out from the mosque to Jonakapoonthura and Manikyavilakam. It was followed by an all-religion prayer led by chief imam Hasan Ashrafi Falil Albakhafi. The festival began with the hoisting of the customary flag by the president of Muslim Jama’at PM Yusuf Haji at 11 am.

Religious discourses led by scholars, cultural programmes, and prayer meetings will be held during the festival days from 9 am. Many religious and political leaders are expected to attend the conference to be held as part of the festival.

The festival will conclude on February 27 with a procession, prayer and a feast. Elaborate measures have been taken to ensure the festival is eco-friendly. The state government has made traffic and security arrangements. KSRTC is conducting chain service round the clock for the easy commuting of believers towards Beemapally.

The Health Department has set up a temporary health clinic on the mosque premises.

The food safety wing has deployed special squads to ensure the quality of food sold during the festivities.

The services of ambulances will be provided and drinking water will be supplied by tanker lorries. The KSEB officials have already replaced the dysfunctional lights on the stretch leading to the mosque.

Saturday was holiday for schools and offices under the corporation limits in view of the festival. City corporation has made arrangements to ensure that the festival is held in an eco-friendly manner.