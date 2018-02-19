THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NRIs can submit applications for police clearance certificate (PCC) for job visas in UAE through e-mails. In a statement, the police said the following steps should be followed by the applicant who wishes to sent the documents to the respective station house officer via e-mail.

Step 1- Download the application forms from ww.keralapolice.org.

Step 2- Duly fill in the form as per the guidelines given in the form.

Step 3 - Attach all the copies of required documents, along with a letter of authorisation of entrusting a person, for collecting the PCC from the respective district police chief.

The e-mail addresses of all police stations are available on the police website and the mobile application ‘Raksha’. After the scrutiny, the PCC can be given to the persons who would be entrusted by the applicant. The entrusted persons should furnish their identity cards at the time of collecting the PCC. Those who apply online can get the PCC without a photo.

The police said the PCC could be sent directly to the applicant if needed. The application fee of Rs 500 could be deposited in the respective police station via the entrusted person.

The UAE had made conduct certificate issued by the local police mandatory for job aspirants from February 4.

The Kerala Police were the first in the country to respond and DGP Loknath Behera issued a directive to all district police chiefs in this regard. Police have reduced the application fees and simplified procedures for issuing police clearance certificate to UAE job seekers.

The fees was slashed from Rs 1000 to Rs 500. Last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to freeze the rule for six months to make the process more convenient to the candidates.