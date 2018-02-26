THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Smart City project looks likely to be delayed after the consultancy shortlisted for the project management ran into a controversy. Wadia Techno-Engineering Services Ltd which bagged the project has been blacklisted by the Assam government, as well as the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, for irregularities in their previous projects.

The director board of the Smart City Special Purpose Vehicle which approved the consultancy sought details for the reasons for blacklisting it, but it is yet to get a response from those awarded the contracts previously.“The board is also not happy with the response of the consultancy. It is unlikely the board would continue with them,” said a senior officer of the Corporation.

The files have been sent for legal vetting. Three consultants - Wadia Techno-Engineering Services Ltd, Mahindra Consulting Engineers Ltd and IPE Global Ltd - competed for the consultancy project. Wadia Techno-Engineering Services Ltd did not respond to the mail sent by Express.The city made it to the list of ‘smart cities’ in June in the third round of cities to be considered for the project, paving the way for better infrastructure development. The project involves an expenditure of over Rs 1,500 crore by 2021. The delay in finalising the consultancy will delay the implementation.

As the process of finalising the consultant is set to take more time, officers in the Smart City design cell and engineers are preparing plans for implementation of smart bus stops, water kiosks and toilets. A total of 135 smart bus stops will be set up in 100 wards. A smart bus stop should have facilities including passengers’ resting place, toilets, wifi connection, mobile charging points, drinking water and display boards.

The Corporation has received suggestions from the public regarding the bus stops. The construction of bus stops is likely to take more time as it will be a daunting task to find land for the construction, said a Corporation officer.

It also plans to set up 25 new toilet facilities. The Corporation plans to involve government agencies such as Kerala Water Authority, KSEB to take up some of the minor works.An officer said a meeting regarding this is likely to be called this week as Mayor V K Prasanth has returned from CPM state meet.