TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the ‘Vazhikatti’, a programme for helping the travelling public scheduled for launch in the state on Wednesday, those travelling to any major city need not worry if they come across any health issues. Health Minister K K Shylaja will launch Vazhikatti at the Thampanoor KSRTC Bus Stand. The Health Department is providing the facility in cooperation with the National Urban Health Mission. On the new programme, the minister said the new facility will be started in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki, besides the state capital. She said one Vazhikatti centre each will be started in all the districts as a first step.

‘’Vazhikatti’ will provide emergency medical care facilities to people who travel to other cities. People who travel often find it difficult to get proper medical aid. These centres will help the people to get emergency medical care and they will then be shifted to a hospital nearby,’’ Shylaja said.

The centre will have a team of nurses from 9 am-5 pm and there will be doctors on call, she said. The centre will have facilities for checking blood sugar and pressure. Apart from this, mothers will also have the facility for feeding their babies, she said. She said ‘Vazhikatti’ will also have the facility for accination and pulse polio programme. The minister said `9 lakh has been allocated for starting each centre.