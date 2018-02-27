TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It was a special moment on Monday when S S Satheesan, a contract worker of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), demonstrated the working of the sewer-cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’ at the KWA HQ here.

The audience included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas. Months ago, it was the Chief Minister who had, in fact, asked Mathew T Thomas and the KWA to develop an urgent alternative to manual cleaning of manholes after seeing a newspaper photograph of Satheesan standing neck-deep in a manhole.

It was a special moment on Monday when S S Satheesan,

a contract worker of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA),

demonstrated the working of the sewer-cleaning

robot ‘Bandicoot’ at the KWA HQ here.

Satheesan and his colleagues engaged in the cleaning work were invited to witness the Chief Minister formally launching ‘Bandicoot’ a four-limbed robot developed by GenRobotics with support from the Kerala Water Authority Innovation Zone (KWIZ).

With the advent of the robot, the workers can now clean the manholes without going down them. Pinarayi Vijayan described the ‘Bandicoot’ as a model for the entire world. Later, ‘Bandicoot,’ which has four ‘legs’ and a bucket mechanism fixed to an extension, cleaned a manhole on the premises of KWA headquarters Jala Bhavan. GenRobotics CEO M K Vimal Govind and KWA managing director A Shainamol also spoke.