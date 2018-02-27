TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : To relieve college students from the grip of drugs, the city police have begun ‘Anti-Narco Clubs’ in all the colleges of the city. City police commissioner P Prakash said the clubs have been formed in colleges for the first time in the state. In the first phase, the clubs have been formed at all aided colleges, including medical, ayurveda and engineering colleges. The clubs have also been started in various polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Respective station house officers are conveners while principals are chairmen of the clubs in their

respective colleges. Up to 20 members, including two teachers and PTA members, can be added to a club whose main activities will be to provide counselling and treatment to affected students. “Special shadow police will be deployed on college campuses to ensure all campuses are free from drugs,” said Prakash.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Aspiration-2018’, a programme aimed at extending the anti-narco clubs to other districts at the Jimmy George Stadium here at 4 pm. Actors Jayasurya and Priya Varrier, cricketer Sanju V Samson will also participate in the programme.