TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Excise Department has formed special squads to nab the drug mafia which hosts rave parties, a haven for people looking for high-end drugs, in the state.Additional Excise Commissioner ( Enforcement) A Vijayan said various squads in the district have been receiving information about such parties being organised on houseboats in the Alappuzha backwaters too.

“We have been getting information regarding this for quite some time. We are detecting such activities too. We are on the move and are leaving no stone unturned to nab such gangs,” Vijayan said.

Kerala: A transit point

A top Excise officer said Kerala had surpassed Goa as the transit point of drugs now. “If Goa was considered the transit point of drugs earlier, the drug mafia has now shifted base to Kerala, especially Kochi. The recent drug haul at Nedumbassery underlines the fact there is heavy influx of narcotics to the state,” said the officer, who did not wish to be named.

Sources in Excise said the narcotics are being supplied to other parts of the country from Kerala. The supply chain is so vast it is hard to trace the source of the drugs. “The high-end party circuit is dependent on meth-based, mood-altering psychotropic substances as they are easier to procure than the costly heroin or marijuana,” said enforcers.

Excise sleuths said a prior inquiry will be conducted against rave parties and legal steps will be initiated against organisers. “Stringent action has been suggested against participants, organisers and also the person or persons allocating the place for partying, if drugs are being used there,” they said.