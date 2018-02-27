THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city zoo had some good news for visitors. In a week, both a hyena and a swan gave birth to three offspring each. Visitors see three white cygnets swimming with the parent swan in the bird enclosure. Zoo authorities are vigilant as the cygnets from a previous hatch were preyed upon. The enclosure now has six swans, including one male and two female swans. While swan hatching is a regular affair, the birth of three hyena cubs is something zoo authorities are cheering about. Bijili and Romy, a three-year-old hyena pair, brought from the Kanpur Zoological Park in exchange for a pair of white and brown rhea in August last year are the parents.

The zoo got the hyenas after a gap of six years. The parents are fiercely protective of its cubs. It has dug a burrow in the enclosure and kept the cubs inside. The cubs rarely crawl out from the burrow, though that is expected to change soon enough.