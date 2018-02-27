TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Union Government’s move to implement the National Medical Commission Bill could harm the Indian medical sector, said Indian Medical Association (IMA) national president Dr Ravi Wankhedkar. He was addressing reports during the ‘Bharathayatra’ being organised by IMA against the bill. The yatra aims to spread awareness among the public about the possible hazards in implementing the bill. The National Medical Commission Bill 2017, seeking to replace and subsume the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha last month. It has been passed by the lower house.

“The proposed bill could lead to corruption and it is undemocratic because there will be hardly any elected representatives. Power will be in the hands of Central Government-appointees with no say for the states. It also encroaches upon the rights of the autonomous state medical councils. The bill could impact the progress of the Indian medical sector by and large,” said Wankhedkar.

He said if the bill comes into existence, it will decrease the standards of medical education and increase its cost. “The bill should not be implemented in the present form as it is anti-poor, pro-rich and anti-democratic, and an unrepresentative bill which is an attack on the federal policy of the country,” he said.

He said the medical sector in Kerala should be a model for all states in the country and hence their rights should be protected by making necessary amendments to the bill. Wankhedkar condemned the repeated attacks on doctors at hospitals by the public and equated the incidents with the lynching of tribal youth Madhu at Attapadi. IMA state president Dr K E Ummar and secretary Dr N Sulfi were present at the press conference.