THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first time Nic O’Neill flew a kite, she literally got carried away. She was just five; it was a huge kite and it lifted her along. She fell, but she thoroughly enjoyed it. Years later, it was flying kites that saved her. For someone who spent a generous amount of time in the war zone during the war in Afghanistan, it was the very simple act of flying kites that helped her “see the good in people again”. Kites, they are more than just a child’s toy, Nic will tell you.

Nic was in the city to take part in the Barrier Free International Kite Festival organised by the non-profit Helping Hands Organisation (H2O). At the fest, apart from flying her kites, she had set up a grand visual treat for the visitors with a display of eye-catching kite streamers in the glorious sands of Kovalam beach.

When Nic flies the kite, it ceases to be a kite, it resembles an ethereally beautiful bird, soaring up, gliding, diving, flipping and doing all sorts of acrobatics with ease. And that is just how she flies an indoor kite! Outdoors, she creates a visual magic with her kites.

It has only been 12 years since Nic started to get serious about flying kites. And flying kites can change people in myriad ways, says Nic who is president of the American Kitefliers Association (AKA). “It helped me find peace when I really needed it. There was a time in my life I lost faith in humanity and people,” she says as she recalls the time spent in the war zone in Afghanistan. The war in Afghanistan rattled her.

Having spent a great deal of time in the war-ravaged zone, working as a translator for the US military, Nic says it was when she took to flying kites that everything changed. “With the war, racism, school shootings and everything, I had a hard time seeing good. But when you fly a kite, you only see happy people. That saved me,” says Nic, who works at the Shell Refinery Puget Sound Refinery in Washington.

And it is not just finding herself, but she has her own kiter’s love story.

“I met my boyfriend Paul de Bakker at a kite festival, in Washington. He flew kite indoors and that just blew me away. And we have been together for the past seven years,” she adds. Her favourite kite is the ‘skate’, a single line glider kite designed by De Bakker. “I love it because it was the kite that changed how I saw kite flying, and it was the first gift he gave me out of love,” she says. Her collection includes kites as small as the size of your palm to ones that are five-feet. All the kites that she flies are crafted by her and her boyfriend, a national and international champion in kite flying. And it isn’t just high-end materials that one can use to make kites. “You can also craft kites from junk,” she says. She narrates how she and a friend of hers crafted kites from scrap. “We conduct workshops on making kites from scrap,” she adds. “I also design shapes you wouldn’t expect would fly. So you have weirdly shaped kites.” Although mostly self-taught, Nic says she had good mentors.

Nic has a lot of tales to share on how kites change people. “It helps us connect with ourselves in a very simple way. It has definitely calmed me. And it changes people. I see that in every place I go to,” she says.

She recalls an incident at a kite festival when a kid who had not talked for three years started talking. “His mom comes up and tells me that he has been talking non-stop, enquiring what I did. I just handed over a kite!” she says. “Just like you are tethered to the kite, it tethers you to the world. So you feel more connected to the earth, and yourself.

I would like to see kite flying grow, and for more people to see it as more than just a children’s toy. There is literally nothing you can lose by flying a kite, and a lot you can gain. So, go fly a kite,” is all she has to say.