THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come March 8. An Assembly constituency in the state capital is all set to become women-friendly. ‘Oppam’, a novel initiative to ensure gender equality and social justice for women in development initiatives will be rolled out at Kattakkada.

A brainchild of I B Satheesh MLA, the project envisages elaborate steps for the uplift of women. A slew of measures have been planned to ensure social and economic equality for women along with better living standards for them. To be rolled out on March 8, International Women’s Day, Oppam will be a first of its kind initiative anywhere in the state. The vision behind the project is to eliminate discrimination between men and women and implement a women-friendly development policy.

The policy statement for Oppam has clearly defined its objectives which include a developmental policy based on gender equality. Measures are being taken to protect the rights of women in the six panchayats under Kattakkada constituency. In addition, there are initiatives to ensure women’s active participation in various activities in the region.

Ensuring social security for women could well be termed as the highlight of the initiative. There are also efforts to ensure their increased participation in the democratic process. The initiative is being carried out by bringing together various initiatives by government departments and local bodies.

The concept of ‘Oppam’ came up during the implementation of the highly-successful ‘Jalasamridhi’ project, says IB Satheesh. “The increased women representation in various activities of Jalasamridhi - a project increase ground water level in the constituency - gave birth to Oppam. When we shared the concept with others, many NGOs and government departments came forward to associate with us. That’s how Oppam shook shape,” said IB Satheesh.On March 8, the initiative will be launched by a host of dignitaries including minister Thomas Isaac and actor Padmapriya.

Some of the initiatives

Aswasam (health camps)

Kaineettam (women-friendly loans)

Neethi (Legal aid centres)

Vishramam

Neelambari