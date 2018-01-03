THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fear, anger, despair, sorrow and hope are the emotions one see in a society affected by a calamity. The coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram which was hit by Cyclone Ockhi is not different. What sets the disaster apart from the ones we had seen in the recent past was its magnitude. The breadwinners of several fishermen families were dead and many are still missing.

Many of us might not have been to the coastal areas, but the woebegone faces of the fisherfolk have become very familiar to us because of the media. Photojournalists who spent a considerable amount of time in these localities brought before a glimpse of the magnitude of the tragedy.

Addressing a calamity does not end with sharing the information or depicting the stark reality. The rehabilitation measures required for the area and its people are mammoth. The state government has requested all stakeholders to contribute to the disaster relief fund. Trivandrum Press Club decided to chip in by conducting a photo exhibition in front of the secretariat. Over 100 photographs taken by around 35 press photographers have been displayed on the fence. Collection boxes have been kept for donations from the public.

The pictures displayed here had been taken in the fishing villages of Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Kovalam and Valiyathura.

They include the victims and their families, rescue mission, protest and high profile visitors. The exhibition concludes on Thursday.