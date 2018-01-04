THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As far as experimental and statement pieces are concerned, 2017 saw the Indian market embracing change. From unique accessories brought out by major players such as Outhouse to bone jewellery by independent designers like Shubhi Sachan, runways witnessed a range of innovative collections made of scrap metal and more.

A model wearing one

of the statement

pieces from Anomaly’s

Bellum collection

While most of these were motivated by the aspect of sustainability, Anam Patel hopes to usher in a sense of empowerment through her year-old brand, Anomaly. “For as long as I can remember I have been in awe of all the different types of jewellery out there in the world. I guess it was a combination of my passion, creativity, and a gap in the market for the kind of pieces I wish were available, that drew me to designer wear,” begins the 28-year-old, who is also the first to introduce shin harnesses (think bold accessories featuring thigh and legs chains) to the country’s fashionscape. As her latest line showcasing Buddhist mandalas hits the racks, we catch up with the history buff for a quick chat.

Turning heads

Single-minded in making the wearers feel powerful and valiant, this Mumbaikar’s statement pieces are crafted with a brass and silver alloy, developed by herself following a trial and error experiment. Locally sourced using the help of karigars, the metal is then plated with 22-carat gold or German silver. “If and when stones are used in the pieces, like the smoky quartz in the first collection, they are sourced from within Mumbai and customised according to our needs,” adds the designer, elaborating that she has infused the initial designs with intricacies inspired by the armour of Greco-Roman warriors and rulers. Marking a departure from her previous collection, Mandala highlights circular detailing featuring up to five mandala figures within a single piece.

Artisan’s edit

Contrary to the popular belief, Anam explains to us that it was fairly easy to get the artisans onboard with her ideas. However, she feels the average Indian customer is yet to get there. Besides, wrong styling technique can always jeopardise the look. To save us from such a disaster, here’s what Anam offers, “The key is not to overdo it! And since they’re available in silver and golden shades, these pieces can be combined with almost any outfit. The designs from the Mandala collection will really set you apart if styled with Indian clothes.”