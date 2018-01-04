THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paying rich tributes to playback singer K P Udhayabhanu and remembering the landmark contributions he made to music, the K P Udhayabhanu Foundation will organise ‘Kananachaya 2018’ at VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on January 29. Music director M K Arjunan Master has been selected for the K P Udhayabhanu memorial award instituted by the foundation.

The award will be presented to him by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at the event. The programme which is into its fourth edition ever since its inception will also host an ‘Old is Gold’ music concert featuring many renowned playback singers. The singer who is a recipient of Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Academy award is noted for reviving classic melodies. ‘Old is Gold’ was a movement started by Udayabhanu to revive old melodies and the event will showcase the best of melodies from the older days by a host of singers.

The programme will also feature a song by students of the ‘Udayaragam Music School’, a music school run by the foundation in Pongumoodu. Udhayabhanu was also known for his penchant towards national integration songs and popularised many songs under the label ‘Sabarmati’. The progarmnmme starts at 6 pm. January 5 marks the death anniversary of the singer.