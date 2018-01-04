Rev Varkey Attupurathu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rev Varkey Attupurathu has been appointed vicar general of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, made the announcement at the St Mary’s Cathedral in Pattom on Wednesday.

The appointment takes the number of vicar generals in the church to two. Mon. Mathew Manakkarakavil is already serving as vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram-based church.Attupurathu, who was ordained a priest in 1985, was serving as the corporate manager of the aided educational institutions run by the church.