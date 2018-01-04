THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department’s recent notification on trekking to Agasthyamala has been facing stiff opposition from various quarters. Contrary to the promises made by the Forest Minister last year, this time too women have not been given permission to trek to the mountain.

The notification of the Forest Department adheres to its earlier stance excluding women from taking part in the trek. Currently, a case is pending before the High Court in this regard. Agasthyamala, which towers at a height of 1,868 metres, is one of the highest peaks in Kerala and scaling it is a dream for trekking enthusiasts. Ever since the Forest Department started its trekking expedition in 1990, women have been denied entry citing violation of the customs of the tribal community near the mountain.

The women trekkers who have been sidelined this year too are going ahead with their protest against the sheer injustice being meted out to them. A women’s organisation named ‘WINGS’ has gone ahead by approaching the court against the recently released notification of the Forest Department.

Speaking to Express, Forest Minister K Raju said women can trek till Athirumala as was agreed upon last year, but they cannot go any further. Athirumala is the base camp which is about 8 km below the peak. “We cannot let them trek further as there are certain rituals and practices associated with the tribal community which should be given due respect. Moreover, safety is also a concern,” the minister said.

Women organisations oppose notification

Women organisations have already come out against the government notification. “The decision is a gross denial of Constitutional rights. The government should not impose any restrictions on women. We should be given equal rights with men, be it in trekking or conducting research there,” said M Sulfath of ‘Pennoruma’, a women’s organisation supporting the cause.

Currently, the women’s organisations are fighting a case in this regard before the High Court, which had stayed women’s entry following a petition by the tribals. Following this, the women’s bodies approached the HC against the stay. In November, the Forest Department submitted before the HC certain guidelines for permitting women. However, there are allegations the guidelines were framed without consulting the tribals.

Meanwhile, Forest officials said status quo is being maintained in the issue till the HC comes out with a final verdict. “We have decided to maintain status quo as the HC has not given a judgment on the case. Moreover, the safety of trekkers is a grave issue. Lack of basic amenities for women also led to the decision to exclude them,” said Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden Shaji Kumar.

He said the authorities are going ahead with steps to increase facilities at the base camp. “We had even issued a tender to construct a new shed in the base camp, but it received no response,” he said.

Forest Department officials further added attacks from wild animals pose a great threat to trekking. This concern was factored whilst restricting entry. A recent incident when a wild buffalo attack killed one of the guides who had accompanied a group of trekkers in Agasthyamala during off season was cited as an instance.

Officials in the Forest Department further pointed out the department was short-staffed. This will affect ensuring the safety of women trekkers leading to the decision, they said.Meanwhile, women’s bodies maintained the justification from the government for the ban didn’t hold water and it was a matter of sheer injustice and denial of rights. “The High Court had even issued a directive saying the Forest Department need to let the women trek to Agasthyamala, but the authorities haven’t done anything in this regard,” said Advocate Shirley K of Women Integration and Growth through Sports (WINGS).

They maintain Agasthyamala is not a pilgrim centre and there is no logic in exempting women.

“Moreover, sage Agasthya was not a celibate and had a wife. Having said this, we do not intend to enter their worship area. All that concerns us is trekking to the mighty hill,” said Shirley, who is an ardent trekker. “We have also said they needn’t provide any special facilities for us,” she said.

There are a lot of ardent trekking enthusiasts who yearn to scale Agasthyamala and we will go ahead with our fight to get justice, she added.

How it all began

Following widespread protests by women demanding entry last year, the government had agreed to let the women trek till Athirumala. However, according to the women who rallied for the cause, they were allowed special permission to scale Agasthyamala in a meeting convened by the minister.

However, when the minutes of the meeting was received, the permission was granted to only ten and only up till Athirumala, they said.

“After protesting, we were given verbal sanction allowing us to do the full trek. But the representatives of the tribals went to court against the move whereby a stay was enforced and the case has been going on ever since. We are demanding entry only to trek,” said Nidhi Sosa Kurian of WINGS.