THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has been in the eye of a storm at periodic intervals for its controversial decisions, has ended up irking the BJP - the ruling party - by denying certification to a documentary on the Emergency directed by Yedu Vijayakrishnan. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the reason cited for denying the certification was strange. The CBFC had taken the stand that no atrocity as depicted in the film had taken place during the Emergency.

Kummanam said the CBFC decision was interesting as a campaign had been unleashed against the BJP saying all BJP critics were being silenced during the Modi regime. He said those who speak of intolerance under the BJP rule have not come forward to support Yedu Vijayakrishnan as the views expressed in the film were supportive of the RSS. He said everyone who had social consciousness were aware of the pioneering role the RSS had played in liberating the country from the darkness of the Emergency.

“Hundreds of workers had become ‘balidanis’. Lakhs of RSS workers who had sustained brutal torture at the hands of the police are leading a life of living martyrs. Those in the Censor Board could not be unaware of the facts. It is their intolerance that even the very name of the RSS should not be recorded in history that prompted them to deny certification to the film,” he said.

Kummanam offered all support to Yedu who had not been given a proper reply on why he was denied the certificate. “If the film had been denied certification citing RSS’s name had been maligned, imagine the row it would have created. The media also has been proving that intolerance is to be shown only towards the BJP-RSS workers,” he said.