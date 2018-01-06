THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Encroachments on the swamp adjoining the forest fringe in Palode, where the Indian Medical Association’s biowaste treatment plant was mooted, should be probed, demanded Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. He also wanted an investigation into the intervention of the real estate lobby.

‘’In view of the strong protest by the people and the DFO’s report to various departments on a note of caution, the Chief Minister should intervene to shelve outright the proposal to set up the plant in an ecologically fragile area billed by the United Nations as a biodiversity hotspot. The sanction granted to the project in Peringamala panchayat should be cancelled,’’ he said after a visit to the site.

Chennithala said he will write to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister on this score.

“The Health Minister had stated the people in the area will be sensitised to establish the treatment plant. It is ridiculous. People are on an agitation path since they are quite aware of the dangers posed by the project. The heads of those who had recommended the project risking the environment and precious water sources should be examined,’’ he said.

The Opposition Leader and team were confronted with the plea of locals in the Thannimood tribal settlement area to ensure the right to live in their home land. He assured to stand by the interests and concerns of the people and that the plant will not be allowed under any circumstance.

Chennithala was accompanied by K S Sabarinathan MLA, former Deputy Speaker Palode Ravi, KPCC general secretary Saratchandra Prasad, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal, district panchayat opposition leader Aanad Jayan, action council general convenor and ward member M Riyas and others.