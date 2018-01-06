THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Participants of the upcoming Loka Kerala Sabha, slated to be held here on January 12 and 13, will be treated to various cultural visual treats as a travelling installation theatre will be set up from the Legislative Assembly complex to Nishagandhi grounds on January 12.Installation work by Kanayi Kunhiraman, Riyas Komu and various young artists, graffiti art, book fair, handicrafts fair, exhibition and documentary screening will also be held.

Audio and video descriptions on migration of Keralites, especially to Arabian countries and job skills of Malayalis, a selfie-corner with passports of various countries, a huge globe in which expatriates can affix signature and a memorial to pay homage to Cyclone Ockhi victims will be part of the travelling installation theatre. The Loka Kerala Sabha will have 351 members.

These include 174 members,including MLAs, MPs and the union minister from Kerala. Another 177 persons will be nominated by the government to the Sabha. Out of these, 42 persons will be from other states in the country, 100 from foreign countries and five expatriates who have permanently returned to India. The government will also nominate 30 distinguished persons to the Sabha. While the Chief Minister will be the leader of the Sabha, the leader of the opposition will be the deputy leader.

The Chief Secretary will be the secretary of the Sabha and the proceedings will be conducted by a seven member presidium chaired by the speaker.The results of the literary competitions, organised for children of Non Resident Keralites by the Malayalam Mission, will be declared on January 10. Story writing, poetry and essay writing competition were held for the students in junior and senior categories.