THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide check, the Vigilance has unearthed widespread irregularities in ration shops. The inspection was conducted on Friday following a tip-off that many ration shop owners were selling rice in the ‘black market’.

The sleuths found that the owners had forged the registers by entering the names of ration card holders who were not coming to the shops for quite some time. In Kottayam district, it was found that a ration shop owner had been selling 47 kilograms of raw rice and 34.5 kilograms of boiled rice to provisional stores in the black market. The seized rice has been handed over to the Taluk Supply Officer of Changanassery.

In the raids in other parts of the state, it was found that there were irregularities in the stocks of kerosene, rice, and wheat. Some shops were found to be functioning in the buildings which were not provided licence and certain registers were not being maintained properly, Vigilance said in a statement.