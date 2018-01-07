THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capital’s pride, Sree Padmanabhaswami temple is gearing up for an elegant makeover. Development works as part of the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan scheme initiated at the temple includes renovation of the complex, beautification of the premises and new amenities for devotees.

Major works are the restoration of the sanctum sanctorums of Lord Sree Padmanabha, Lord Narasimhaswami and installation of a new flag mast at the Thiruvambadi Lord Sree Krishna temple. Forest Department’s Punalur, Nilambur and Konni divisions are supplying timber for the restoration works.

A huge teak tree under the Nilambur division which was selected to make the flag mast will be brought to the capital in February first week. Repairing of the tiled roofing of the western gate is progressing.

Renovation works on other parts of the temple complex and premises are being executed by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra and Housing Board.

Drainage work in progress near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Nirmithi Kendra’s chief engineer Jayan Raveendran said the renovation of the Padmatheertham pond and underground cabling of power and telephone lines on the roads around the temple have been started. “We wish to complete the works ahead of the deadline set for December,” he said.

Water has been pumped out of the pond to remove sludge and also renovate the stone steps on all sides. The nine tile-roofed mandapams around the pond will be renovated. All the mandapam roofs will be paved with new tiles. The granite pillars of some mandapams too need to be replaced.

The mandapam on the eastern side of the pond will be developed as a photo point where pilgrims can take their photographs in the backdrop of the majestic temple complex.One of the two granite mandapams in the pond was renovated earlier. The other dilapidated mandapam on the South-West side will be reconstructed. Walls of the Thantri Madom facing the pond also need repair.

“Priority has been given to maintain the pond’s water quality. A water circulation system and a valve-based control system for outflow will be set up for this,” said temple’s executive engineer R Sanil Kumar.

A mechanism will be set up to make water from the pond available at all gates of the temple. “This is envisaged as a fire fighting-cum-utility facility. In case of a fire emergency, water can be made available at all the gates within seconds. Also, water can be supplied for cleaning,” Sanil Kumar said.

Works on the ducts for the underground cabling are progressing on the North, South and West sides of the temple complex. A futuristic drainage system is also being set up on all roads leading to the temple.

Another major work is paving the footpath with granite on the stretch between Transport Bhavan and eastern side of the Padmatheertham pond.

A multi-level car parking facility

A multi-level car parking facility will come up on the ground belonging to KSRTC near the Transport Bhavan. The ground floor has been reserved for the corporation’s buses and level one and two will be parking lots for the devotees. The facility can accommodate 20 buses and 140 cars. Setting up of a solar power generation unit is another project on the cards. Maintaining visual aesthetics on the roads leading to the four gates is another highlight of the project. For this, roofing of the buildings on either side of these roads will be given uniform elevation and colour.