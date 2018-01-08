THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Forests and Wild Life Department’s stall at Vasantholtsavam at Kanakunnu Palace gives a different experience to the visitors. The visitors have a chance to experience the real forest through the miniature models complete with the flora and fauna of the particular places. Even the sound of the forest reverberates hereThe children as well as the adults did not feel they were walking through an artificial forest.

The department has also arranged a stall where they can buy some rare

forest products. Saplings of Nilambur teak trees, Marayoor jaggery, wild cardamom, pepper, lemon grass oil and forest honey are some of the products that can be bought here.Governor P Sathasivam inaugurated Vasantholsavam the other day. The eight day flower show has been organised in connection with the government’s maiden Loka Kerala Sabha, which will see the participation of legislators, parliamentarians and representatives of Keralites from other states and abroad.