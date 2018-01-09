THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever seen the wickedly beautiful leaves of the ‘Venus Flytrap’, famously called the ‘jaws of death’ which snap around an insect were it to accidentally rest on it? Or the pitcher of the carnivorous ‘Nepenthes’ plant? Did you know that mud comprised the diet of butterflies? Or that of all living beings, a plant has the highest number of chromosomes? ‘Vasantholsavam 2018’, the festival of flowers currently underway at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds, is a rare blend of information and visual magnificence.

The event has been organised by Kerala Tourism Department in connection with the upcoming Loka Kerala Sabha conference. The expo gives a snapshot of the lives of tribals, the floral wealth of the state and underlines the need to conserve it. An eclectic collection of ornamental, aquatic and medicinal plants, rare and threatened plant species, myriad varieties of vegetables and fruits, and tuber crops, are on display.

Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Kerala Forest Department, Malabar Botanical Garden, Kerala Agricultural University, Haritha Keralam Mission, Kerala Institute for Research Training & Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS), Horticorp, TBGRI (Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute) and VSSC have put up a visual treat. Several nurseries are also taking part in the expo.

Winged Beauties Charm Visitors

Apart from flowers, a sight that captures one is of butterflies flitting around in abandon at a garden specifically set up for them. The KFRI in association with the zoology department of MG College has set up a butterfly garden at the expo. The garden, rich with more than thirty varieties of larval host plants and nectar plants set up just four days ago, has already started attracting butterflies. After the expo ends, the butterfly garden will stay and the department has charted out activities to ensure the arrival of winged beauties.

Predator Plants

A strange set of plants curated by the JNTBGRI awaits visitors at the expo. Titled ‘Curious Plants’ the section has insectivorous plants such as ‘Nepenthes’, ‘Sarracenia’, and ‘Venus flytrap’ on display. Calamus andamanicus or ‘Anachooral’, a native of the Andamans, which is the thickest cane variety, is another big draw. Other varieties include the ‘Climbing Bamboo’, the Bromeliad plant which has an inbuilt ‘tank’ where it stores water, the largest wild orchid and the violet bamboo.

Sacred Grove

Regulars at Kanakakunnu would be astonished at how the zone adjacent to the ‘tabebuia rosea’ tree has undergone an impressive makeover. The TBGRI has transformed the area into a sacred grove with myriad varieties of plants including rare varieties. A ‘nakshatra vanam’ has been arranged next to it. The aim is to sensitise the visitors of the importance of sacred groves and the highly crucial role they play in ecological balance, the organisers said.

Vithupura

A highly imposing collection of diverse varieties of seeds are arranged inside the Wayanadan ‘Vithupura’ in the fest. The collection comprising a massive collection of seeds that are rare and unseen in these days have been curated by M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). Seeds that can survive drought, flood and that do not require the application of pesticides and weedicides figure in the collection of the institute.

Prizes Galore

Apart from indulging in the visual extravaganza organised by the department, the visitors also get a unique opportunity to grab a few prizes as well. Visitors can take a photograph of their favourite flower arrangement and upload it on the official Facebook page of the festival. The picture garnering most number of likes and comments will win a prize.The event which started on Sunday, January 7 will last up to January 14.