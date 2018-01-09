THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has banned parking of private ambulances in front of the casualty since it was causing inconvenience to the patients coming to the emergency wing.

Hospital superintendent Dr M S Sharmad said illegal parking of ambulances will not be allowed near or in front of the casualty. “Once the patients are dropped, the ambulances have to move out of the compound,” he said.

The decision was taken after a clash took place between two ambulance drivers last Sunday over parking in front of the casualty. Police had to be called after the clash got out of control. It has to be noted such clashes happen because of the competition between the ambulance drivers.Though a parking lot had been allotted for the ambulances, they were never parked in the area.