THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala police will soon record the arrest of a notorious goon who had allegedly hacked a mother and her son at their residence on Saturday.Ramani, 50, and her son Shiburaj, 29, were attacked by a group led by Vishnu aka Pravu Unni after snapping the power supply of their residence.

According to the police, he suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by his own group in the darkness.

Incidentally, Vishnu was attacked by his own group in the darkness under an impression that he was Shiburaj. Later, the group came to know about the mistake and attacked the mother and son.

However, Vishnu suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital while Ramani and Shiburaj are under treatment at Varkala Taluk Hospital with minor injuries.

Vishnu is under police surveillance in the hospital. His arrest would be recorded once discharged from the Intensive Care Unit. Vishnu is also involved in several criminal cases.The police also launched manhunt for the remaining persons involved in the attack. The previous enmity between Shiburaj and Vishnu is suspected to be the reason for the attack.