THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The adalat on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the scrutiny of documents for the fourth phase of the DPR and to include new applicants, began at the Corporation on Monday. Following the Saturday and Sunday adalats, Attipra, Kadakampally, Vizhinjam and Thiruvallam zone adalats will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. Absentees can attend a special adalat from January 11 to 15 at the Corporation main office. The documents needed include a letter from the respective ward councillor, copy of title deed, land tax receipt of the property, Aadhaar card of family members, old and new ration cards, a passport size photo, a photo taken in front of the place where the applicant is planning to build a house and a copy of bank passbook.

