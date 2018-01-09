Special waste collection programme tomorrow
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation will organise a special programme on Wednesday to collect waste materials such as tyres and glass pieces as part of ‘Ente Nagaram, Sundaranagaram’.
In a statement, Mayor V K Prasanth said the special programme will be held at the places such as Kazhakoottam, Sreekariyam. Thiruvallam, Kovalam, Nemom, Kudappanakunnu, Chackai, Vanchiyoor, Sasthamangalam, Putharikandam and Vattiyoorkavu. Special counters will be functioning in each ward from 8 am to noon.