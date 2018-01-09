THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation will organise a special programme on Wednesday to collect waste materials such as tyres and glass pieces as part of ‘Ente Nagaram, Sundaranagaram’.

In a statement, Mayor V K Prasanth said the special programme will be held at the places such as Kazhakoottam, Sreekariyam. Thiruvallam, Kovalam, Nemom, Kudappanakunnu, Chackai, Vanchiyoor, Sasthamangalam, Putharikandam and Vattiyoorkavu. Special counters will be functioning in each ward from 8 am to noon.